BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GOLD vs SILVER RACE: The Ratio on 2024's Precious Metals Market [Plus SPECIAL OFFER Below!]
Gold & Silver Central
Gold & Silver Central
41 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1995 views • 11 months ago

Claim up to $10,000 in FREE SILVER with a Gold IRA: 👉 https://geni.us/GoldcoKit (for US only)


Our top 3 list of the best Gold IRA companies:

1) Goldco - https://geni.us/GoldcoKit (our #1 choice, minimum $25,000)

2) Augusta - https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide or call 833-989-1952 (min $50,000)

3) Birch - https://geni.us/BirchGoldIRA (for smaller investors, minimum $10,000 only)

Our FULL Augusta Precious Metals review on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/Iu69dVWqJn0&list=UULFdW90Xej8Y952l8dsQoEn7g&ab_channel=Gold%26SilverCentral

Our FULL Goldco review on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/zXenq8kpDSs&list=UULFdW90Xej8Y952l8dsQoEn7g&ab_channel=Gold%26SilverCentral

What Is a Gold IRA?

These individual retirement accounts were created with the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997.

Under the Act, the IRS broadened the types of assets that could be held in this type of account to include physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, either as coins or bullion.

Since gold is the most popular of the four precious metals, these accounts are commonly referred to as gold IRAs.

Just like traditional IRAs, all increases in the value of your gold and silver are tax-deferred until you withdraw the funds from your account.

Gold IRAs come in three types:

Roth Gold IRA (Post-Tax) – you invest with after-tax dollars, but all withdrawals during retirement are tax-free.

Traditional Gold IRA (Pre-Taxed) – your deposits may be tax deductible, while your withdrawals during retirement will be taxed as regular income.

SEP Gold IRA – a Simplified Employee Pension IRA that is available to small business owners, their employees, and self-employed workers.

As part of the individual retirement account, you must store your physical gold at an IRS-approved facility, like a bank or depository.

You can’t take actual possession of your gold, or it will be treated as a withdrawal under IRS rules and may be subject to penalties.

Our top 3 list of the best Gold IRA companies:

1) Goldco - https://geni.us/GoldcoKit (our #1 choice, minimum $25,000)

2) Augusta - https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide or call 833-989-1952 (min $50,000)

3) Birch - https://geni.us/BirchGoldIRA (for smaller investors, minimum $10,000 only)

----

Disclaimer & Disclosure statements:

Gold & Silver Central is for informational and educational purposes only and does not offer any personal financial advice. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and always consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions. We are also viewer-supported and may be compensated from the links above (at no additional cost to you). Click here to learn more: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/affiliate-disclosure/

Keywords
economyus economysilverrecessionfinance newsinflationgold priceprecious metalsgold and silvergold pricesgold irasilver pricesilver pricesgold and silver pricesprecious metals investinggold and silver investinggold ira investinginvesting in goldshould you invest in goldsilver economysilver investmentsshould you invest in silvergold economygold vs silverprecious metals economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy