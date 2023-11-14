Culture War | Parental Rights Under Assault | Freedom of Religion | Anti- Semitisim Surging Globally

Moms on a Mission Podcast joins His Glory News to discuss the attack of parental rights, the religious freedom to read scripture at a school board meeting along with anti-Semitism spreading globally! Support the Moms on a Mission Podcast and Kingdom Companies like our affiliates below. Let’s defund the swamp together!





Matthew 5:11

Peter 3:14

Proverbs 3:5-6





Affiliates:

https://griddownchowdown.com/ -Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.







Links:





www.momsonamission.net





[email protected]



