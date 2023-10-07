Trump Addresses Hamas Terrorist Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump is in Waterloo, Iowa to speak to supporters as the Republican Primary inches closer.
Trump wasted no time addressing the recent Hamas terrorist invasion and stated Hamas’ assault “is an act of savagery that must and will be crushed.”
He continued ““The Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as being weak and ineffective and with a really weak leader.”