Shocking New Bodycam Footage From Rally - Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Commie VP Pick 8/9/24

Weekly News Report! Who is Tim Walz? Internet sleuths have been pulling oppo research on this radical democrat from MN who called for lockdowns in 2020 but praised BLM riots. He also seems to have a "stolen valor" problem & he's so radical on abortion that even Nancy Pelosi told him to tone it down. Then, newly released bodycam footage from the Butler, PA Trump rally shows an officer saying he told the Secret Service to cover the warehouse used by shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. Joe Rogan is making waves- he plans to vote for RFK Jr. And Tulsi Gabbard finds out she's on a TSA watchlist. All of that & more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/shocking-bodycam-footage/





Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/shocking-bodycam-footage/





NEW!!! Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%