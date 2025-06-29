VAXX-poisoned Bollywood star drops dead - CARDIAC ARREST

27 June 2025 - Indian actress and model Shefali Jariwala, known for her role in the hit music video Kaanta Laga and appearances in Bollywood films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, has died at age 42 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Tributes poured in from fans and celebrities, including rapper Mika Singh and actor Aly Goni, who expressed shock at her unexpected passing.

Jariwala, who gained fame as the “Kaanta Laga girl” and starred in Bigg Boss 13 (India’s Big Brother), had recently posted on Instagram about positivity, writing, “It’s time for us to start living life like everything is working out in our favour.” Her sudden death left fans mourning, with many calling her a “classy and beautiful soul.”

She is survived by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. No official cause of death was confirmed beyond cardiac arrest, but her passing follows her public advocacy for COVID-19 vaccination, having shared updates about her doses in 2021.

Shefali Jariwala

@shefalijariwala

Finally got my first dose!

Protect yourself... Protect others too...

Getting vaccinated is the only way to beat Covid_19...

#CovidVaccine #Covishield #COVID19Vaccination #COVID19India

https://x.com/shefalijariwala/status/1398215566800740358

2:52 AM · May 28, 2021

Facebook Post 1:

Shefali Jariwala

Firstly thank you all for sending me love and good wishes for my health.

I'm really grateful & humbled for all your blessings.

Post Vaccine 2 days update:

1. No fever

2. No weakness

3. No aches or pain

I feel fantastic today... great mood...💃🏼🤟🏻👌🏻

Sunday binging over home cooked food & TV.

Will start with my yoga & exercise routine from tomorrow!!!💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻

Moral of the story- Don’t wait ... Vaccinate!

#covid19india #covidvacccine #sunday #love #sundayfunday #goodvibes #positivity #spreadlove #stayhome #staysafe #covid19 #covidindia

https://www.facebookDOTcom/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0z4sYaQpjshYwjhw8cU5L1sRWd8oPxMrGNFCPQLWq3jQBtunz9UdB6sr13jtmEJyJl&id=100044403700519

Facebook Post 2:

Shefali Jariwala

36 hour Post vaccine update:

1. Body temperature 99 degree

2. Slight pain in the arm

3. Slight weakness

I don’t want to hide how I look and feel ever... if u get to see my best, you should see me at my worst too!

Certainly not looking my best today, but My mood is not bad!

I want to be absolutely honest about how I look and feel today!

Coz I believe... Don’t hide your inner light. Put that hair up in a bun and shine.

#nomakeup #nofilter #naturallight #confidence #goodvibes #getvaccinated #saturday #pic #covid19 #besafe #stayhome

https://www.facebookDOTcom/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0Qc6ikoRqpTgTcr4R5ALXMeeNusVJvDSiYzh1ejtSvtdxVe1PvPgKsskQaFaWM5Y9l&id=100044403700519

Facebook Post 3:

Shefali Jariwala

Finally… 2nd dose vaccination ✅

I’m ready to conquer! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻

#covid_19 #vaccinationdone✔️ #covidindia #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ #spreadlove #awareness #protect #covid #covid_19 #covidvacccine #covidindia #covishield

https://www.facebookDOTcom/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02XnWuvMLLGFyoK3qATHmEYEgZNCpbB72xU6xK1K37CHAdsAvs69GCn4DrP9xhd2uxl&id=100044403700519

