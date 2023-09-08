The EV push ‘does NOT’ work for Minnesota: Scott Lambert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Minnesota automobile dealers association president Scott Lambert discusses how auto dealers in the state are urging the Supreme Court to step in against forced EV transition on ‘The Bottom Line.’
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html