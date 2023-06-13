BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christine Massey: Official Evidence that Virology is Pseudoscience!
High Hopes
130 views • 06/13/2023

Creatrix13


June 13, 2023


Download PDF "Mark of the Beast" https://tinyurl.com/vaxalarm3


Christine Massey's website: https://tinyurl.com/norecordfound


216 Freedom of Information Requests (FOI's) worldwide have revealed NO EVIDENCE of SARS-COV-2!! No isolation, no purification - EVER!

Recorded - June 10 2023


Find all of the documents here:


Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (212 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/


FOIs reveal that health/science institutions have no record of any “virus” having been found in a host and isolated/purified. Because virology isn’t a science:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/


Do virologists perform valid control experiments? Is virology a science?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/


Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/


Related educational material (addressing the bogus methods of virology, germ theory, how fake-covid happened without a virus, the meaninglessness of the tests, what really causes ill health, etc):


“So What The Hell Is Going On”?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/what-the-hell-is-going-on/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BOZafM0zEOYc/

purificationvirusisolationpseudosciencevirologycovidsars-cov-2foichristine masseycreatrix13official evidence
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

