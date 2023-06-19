BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to grow opo squash at home I Amazed Gardening I Bottle gourd grow at home I Gardening ideas
Amazed Gardening
Amazed Gardening
11 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 06/19/2023

#gardening #homegardening #epicgardening #amazedgardening About: How to Grow Bottle Gourd Bottle gourd is a versatile vegetable that can be grown in a variety of climates. It is a good source of vitamins A and C, and it is also low in calories. Bottle gourd is easy to grow, and it can be harvested in as little as 60 days. To grow bottle gourd, you will need: A sunny spot in your garden Well-drained soil A trellis or fence to support the vines Seeds or seedlings Instructions: Prepare the soil by tilling it and adding compost or manure. Plant the seeds or seedlings 1 inch deep and 2 feet apart. Water the plants regularly, especially during hot weather. Fertilize the plants every 4-6 weeks with a balanced fertilizer. Harvest the gourds when they are young and tender. Benefits of bottle gourd: Low in calories Good source of vitamins A and C Helps to lower cholesterol May help to prevent cancer Aids in digestion Promotes weight loss .................... #bottlegourd #growbottlegourd #vegetablegardening #healthyeating #lowcalorie #vitamins #cancerprevention #digestion #weightloss#gardeningandhomesteading #gardeningandharvesting #gardeningandmentalhealth #gardeninghome #gardeninghomestead #gardeninghomeideas #gardeninghometour #gardeninghomeintamil #gardeninghomegardeningbeautifulflowersbyppnofficial #homegardeningforbeginners #homegardeningideasintamil #homegardeningvegetables #homegardeningideasintelugu #homegardeningplants #homegardeningideasflower #homegardeningideasmalayalam #homegardeningideasinpakistan #gardeninghomegardening #homegardeningmalayalam #gardeninghomeand #gardenershomesims4 #gardenershomebloxburg #gardeningtips #gardeningtipsforbeginners #gardeningtipsandtricks #gardeningtipsforvegetables #gardeningtipsforflowers #gardeningtipsfromamanwhoisafraidofplants #gardeningtipsprey #gardeningtipsintamil #gardeningtipsbloxburg #gardeningtipsshorts #gardeningtipssims4 #gardeningtipsandtricksforbeginners #gardeningtipsandideas #gardeningtipsdreamlightvalley #gardeningtipstiktok #gardeningtipsand #gardeningtipsandhacks #gardeningtipsandtricksforplantlovers #gardeningtipsandlotmore #gardeningtipsandhobbynews #gardeningtipsandtrickspdf #gardeningtipsmalayalam #white #eggplants #black #bellpeppers #love #garden #photography #homemade #red #fresh #fashion #handcrafted #blue #grapes #instagood #purple #art #tomato #beautiful #farmersmarket #usa #cedar #style #plantbaseddiet #photooftheday #roastedpork #green #healthyrecipes #blackandwhite #travelforfood #gardening #garden #flowers #nature #plants #gardener #gardens #succulents #organic #greenthumb #flower #naturephotography #gardenlife #photography #summer #growyourownfood #homegrown #love #urbangarden #organicgardening #growyourown #plantsofinstagram #beautiful #plant #green #cactus #spring #flowerstagram #gardendesign #naturelovers #home #gardening #love #garden #realestate #flowers #travel #nature #design #plants #interiordesign #gardener #homedecor #gardens #realtor #succulents #instagood #organic #photography #greenthumb #house #flower #art #naturephotography #architecture #gardenlife #beautiful #summer #luxury #growyourownfood #shorts #short #ytshorts #ytshort #yt #ytviral #youtube #youtuber #youtubeshort #shortvideo #shortsfeed #shortsyoutube #shortsviral #trending #trendingshorts #vlog #vlogs #vlogger #vlogging

Keywords
gardeningbottlebottle gourdhow to grow bottle gourdhow to grow bottle gourd at homehow to grow gourds from seedhow to grow bottle gourd from seedhow to grow squashhow to grow bottle gourd plant organicallyhow to grow gourd in containershow to grow lokihow to grow khoduhow to grow opohow to grow bottle gourd in potshow to grow bottle gourd in ukhow to get more gourds on planthow to grow guyana squashopo squashhow to grow bottle gourd in terrace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy