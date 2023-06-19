How to grow opo squash at home I Amazed Gardening I Bottle gourd grow at home I Gardening ideas

#gardening #homegardening #epicgardening #amazedgardening About: How to Grow Bottle Gourd Bottle gourd is a versatile vegetable that can be grown in a variety of climates. It is a good source of vitamins A and C, and it is also low in calories. Bottle gourd is easy to grow, and it can be harvested in as little as 60 days. To grow bottle gourd, you will need: A sunny spot in your garden Well-drained soil A trellis or fence to support the vines Seeds or seedlings Instructions: Prepare the soil by tilling it and adding compost or manure. Plant the seeds or seedlings 1 inch deep and 2 feet apart. Water the plants regularly, especially during hot weather. Fertilize the plants every 4-6 weeks with a balanced fertilizer. Harvest the gourds when they are young and tender. Benefits of bottle gourd: Low in calories Good source of vitamins A and C Helps to lower cholesterol May help to prevent cancer Aids in digestion Promotes weight loss .................... #bottlegourd #growbottlegourd #vegetablegardening #healthyeating #lowcalorie #vitamins #cancerprevention #digestion #weightloss#gardeningandhomesteading #gardeningandharvesting #gardeningandmentalhealth #gardeninghome #gardeninghomestead #gardeninghomeideas #gardeninghometour #gardeninghomeintamil #gardeninghomegardeningbeautifulflowersbyppnofficial #homegardeningforbeginners #homegardeningideasintamil #homegardeningvegetables #homegardeningideasintelugu #homegardeningplants #homegardeningideasflower #homegardeningideasmalayalam #homegardeningideasinpakistan #gardeninghomegardening #homegardeningmalayalam #gardeninghomeand #gardenershomesims4 #gardenershomebloxburg #gardeningtips #gardeningtipsforbeginners #gardeningtipsandtricks #gardeningtipsforvegetables #gardeningtipsforflowers #gardeningtipsfromamanwhoisafraidofplants #gardeningtipsprey #gardeningtipsintamil #gardeningtipsbloxburg #gardeningtipsshorts #gardeningtipssims4 #gardeningtipsandtricksforbeginners #gardeningtipsandideas #gardeningtipsdreamlightvalley #gardeningtipstiktok #gardeningtipsand #gardeningtipsandhacks #gardeningtipsandtricksforplantlovers #gardeningtipsandlotmore #gardeningtipsandhobbynews #gardeningtipsandtrickspdf #gardeningtipsmalayalam #white #eggplants #black #bellpeppers #love #garden #photography #homemade #red #fresh #fashion #handcrafted #blue #grapes #instagood #purple #art #tomato #beautiful #farmersmarket #usa #cedar #style #plantbaseddiet #photooftheday #roastedpork #green #healthyrecipes #blackandwhite #travelforfood #gardening #garden #flowers #nature #plants #gardener #gardens #succulents #organic #greenthumb #flower #naturephotography #gardenlife #photography #summer #growyourownfood #homegrown #love #urbangarden #organicgardening #growyourown #plantsofinstagram #beautiful #plant #green #cactus #spring #flowerstagram #gardendesign #naturelovers #home #gardening #love #garden #realestate #flowers #travel #nature #design #plants #interiordesign #gardener #homedecor #gardens #realtor #succulents #instagood #organic #photography #greenthumb #house #flower #art #naturephotography #architecture #gardenlife #beautiful #summer #luxury #growyourownfood #shorts #short #ytshorts #ytshort #yt #ytviral #youtube #youtuber #youtubeshort #shortvideo #shortsfeed #shortsyoutube #shortsviral #trending #trendingshorts #vlog #vlogs #vlogger #vlogging

