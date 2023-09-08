Incapacitating, underground traps!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ingenious dangerous underground foot traps, made from bamboo sticks, completely undetectable, designed to injure and incapacitate enemy invading soldiers. They were so effective and debilitating that the UN banned their use globally! A Vietnamese Guide demonstrates simple but devastating traps the Viet Cong used to make, in a local museum.