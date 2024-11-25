Continuing the topic of the resettlement of citizens of the so-called Ukraine in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in attempts to "get lost" and hide from the authorities: a video has gone viral in the Ukrainian media space, where one of these residents demonstrates their living conditions.

Based on the footage, the author simply moved into an long-abandoned old house somewhere in the forested wilderness. The setting more resembles the daily life of a "survivalist", but commentators rightly note that the lack of risk of being caught by the military registration and enlistment office compensates for all these inconveniences.

However, in the future, one should expect not only an increase in the number of escapes to the zone of one of the worst man-made disasters, but also subsequent raids by military recruitment offices in this area. Especially given the growing popularity of such shelters and the attention to them in the media space.

It will be an interesting backdrop for the just-released second part of "Stalker" - people running through the Chernobyl forests from armed employees of the military registration and enlistment office, who arrived in the Zone in minibuses donated by the game development studio.

