Get ready？　-Trump just announced that we will see some HUGE things over the next couple of weeks.- / トランプ大統領は、今後数週間で非常に大きな出来事が起こるだろうと発表した

カシュ・パテル氏が正式に新しいFBI長官に就任した
https://x.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1892656793790173376
https://x.com/himuro398/status/1892700810749915458?t=TZTw4-H6XMR4MabxCqWNVw&s=03
FBI長官にパテル氏承認 「正義を貫く」と約束
https://www.epochtimes.jp/2025/02/284835.html?utm_source=JNLnoe&src_src=JNLnoe&utm_campaign=jnl-2025-02-21-2&src_cmp=jnl-2025-02-21-2&utm_medium=email&pw_est=%2F7%2BAjVXlw%2FJAb2pjuVKhwge%2BlymspQ2eSQalhDS9c1uL67FUDohfIwoLx6cHKpHG9PBetTagq%2FWH%2FXuON8I%3D
Trump just announced that we will see some HUGE things over the next couple of weeks.
https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1891961197974401142
＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊
陰謀論者扱いする日本の"コメンテーター？"
https://x.com/Parsonalsecret/status/1876280076289143179
♯大量逮捕 ♯世界緊急放送（EBS）