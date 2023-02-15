GREEN LIGHTS OVER HAWAII - BATHYMETRIC LiDAR - CHINA'S TECHNOLOGY TO HUNT THE SUBMARINE FORCE OF OUR NUCLEAR TRIAD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green lights over Hawaii - is it bathymetric LiDAR for anti-submarine warfare? Did the CHICOM balloon activate Chinese components that made their way through the procurement process to our air defense hardware, rendering them useless when the command is given to use them? Was the balloon (the big one with the 7,000 lb. payload capacity) "pinging" Chinese components in our missile defense infrastructure in preparation for an attack? Are pre-strike military operations underway on American soil right now? Yes.