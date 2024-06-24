BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Richard Gage, of 911 Architects and Engineers, Traces 20 Parallel Mechanisms Between the Conflict in Gaza and 911 Towers Collapse
Deception By Omission
63 views • 10 months ago
Richard Gage spent almost two decades revealing the evidence of 911 demonstrating how it could not possibly have happened as the government claimed.

Now, he uses his understanding of the bigger picture of 911 and shows how it being used in Gaza as a false flag precipitating event to a much larger agenda.

Gage finds 20 parallels between 911 and Gaza.


Gage follows the evidence to where it leads using his understanding of how 911 was used as an excuse to initiate a larger agenda for vested interests. He lays out the parallels, then shows the evidence for the connection 

If you are interested in a gaining a larger perspective on the Gaza conflict and have an open mind to hearing what you will not get from the mainstream media, take the time to listen to what Gage has to say.

Watch it all in one fell swoop or over the course of days. You will learn a lot about how governments with insider agendas operate on the public perception to sway things in their direction for their own benefit and power.

Keywords
israelgazagovernment corruptionrichard gagegovernment lies911 liespolitics and current eventsgovernment propaganda
