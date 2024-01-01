Create New Account
Japan Earthquake | Eyewitness Account Of The Japanese Tsunami On 01-January-2024
S S R TRENDS
Published 2 months ago

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, prompting a tsunami warning. When a 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes western Japan, tsunami warnings are issued right away. Information about the Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, earthquake incident On 01-January-2024.

earthquakejapantsunamienglishnews

