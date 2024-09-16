BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1011 THERE IS NO REVIVAL UNLESS THIS HAPPENS FIRST

Scripture: D’varim (Deut) 20:10 YEHOVAH does not go to war unless HE does this first…Fight, fight…fight.

SYNOPSIS: We need to fight, fight, fight, very hard if we want to live. If we want to live as free people…we need to fight, fight, fight. Question: what are we fighting to keep? There are so many of these prophets out there on the internet today. Some have been prophets for many years. Some of their prophecies have even come true. The truth is most of them do not know YEHOVAH’S word. People do not like to hear bad news, they want to hear everything is going to be ok. That is what these Christian prophets are saying. They do not understand how ELOHIM operates at all. In our biblical lesson today we are going to look at this: Ecc 1:9 What has been is what will be, what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun. This: Rev 6:5 When he broke the third seal, I heard the third living being say, "Go!" I looked, and there in front of me was a black horse, and its rider held in his hand a pair of scales. Are the terms for peace the same for Israel and the nations? Most of without repentance there will be no revival.

BIBLE VERSES: D’varim (Deut) 20:10 YEHOVAH does not go to war unless HE does this first…Fight, fight…fight. Dani’el (Dan) 5:18-30 you are weighed on the balance-scale and came up short. Revelation 6:5-8 the scales of justice are used again for blessing and curses. D’varim (Deut) 20:10. Kohelet (Ecc) 1:9 how to biblically understand the end times. 2 Chronicles 7:12-22 they stop at verse 14 but need to read the “TERMS FOR PEACE”.





