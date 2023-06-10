Age of Autism documentary teaser, trailer

The first official case of Autism was diagnosed in 1938; little Donald. How did we get from there to here?



We are just now launching this project. Would you consider a tax-deductible contribution to help our launch? Would you consider re-posting a link to www.ageofautismmovie.com? We really need you and your network - won't you help us with the reach?



This film is based on the groundbreaking book by Mark Blaxill and the late Dan Olmsted. Thank you so much, for considering to be part of our mission.

Truly, RB



