Unleashing the Power of God Part 8: Another Water Miracle
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
15 views • 8 months ago

Why did God select the land of Canaan with the city of Salem as His capital? How did the descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob come to be chosen by God? The Israelite's were chosen by God to be custodians of the Promised Land but they didn’t realize it was a battleground between God and the Devil.

The Jordan River overflows its banks every spring and turns into a creek later in the summer, but while the water was running high, God wanted to instill faith in the Israelites and fear into the inhabitants of Canaan. Joshua and the Israelites had no knowledge of God’s eternal plan.

It was not an accident that they were about to enter Canaan through a seemingly dangerous method. All they knew was that God had chosen them and that they had a destiny. God wanted them to trust that He had a purpose and that the end result was good. It required faith for the Israelites to cross the Jordan River, while it wasn’t as wide and deep as the Red Sea, it was still dangerous and many of them could have drowned in the flood waters.

Walking with God will require faith in action. It will take you out of your comfort zone and challenge you to implicitly believe that God is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1476.pdf

RLJ-1476 -- DECEMBER 28, 2014

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


israelabrahamisaacjacobcanaan
