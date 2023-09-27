Energy Secretary Under Investigation for Sham Electric-vehicle Tour

Congressional Republicans are investigating Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s summer road trip through the Southeast, a four-day “taxpayer-funded publicity stunt” promoting electric vehicles. At one point, someone from Granholm’s entourage blocked an EV charging station with a gas-powered vehicle.

Also, race-grifter Ibram X. Kendi’s “anti-racism” research center is under investigation after a pile of money went missing; the federal government just told carbon-capture pipeline companies they need to submit to local ordinances; Biden addressed union workers ahead of Trump’s visit; and a North Carolina teacher’s impassioned speech that’s gone viral shows the disconnect between good intentions and lack of understanding.

In the second half of the show, John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn highlights how education leads to neutering federal government overreach, and The New American’s Veronika Kyrylenko interviews Cameron Hamilton, a former Navy Seal and division director at Homeland Security who is now running for Congress and warning that federal law enforcement has been weaponized and that the federal government needs to be reined in.