Oracle software to engineer pandemics ⚠ Daylight Daycart Promis Oracle 8i 2025-02-14 15-19

Prevent Global Genedrive Genocide! LNP's are way too toxic to inject into humans and animals! (Liquid Nano Particles)

Dr A True Ott: The PROMIS™ of DAYLIGHT™ and the ORACLE 8i™ – The ILLUMINATI AGENDA for the Coming NEW ORDER

https://web.archive.org/web/20090814133809/http://labvirus.wordpress.com/2009/08/10/dr-a-true-ott-the-promis%E2%84%A2-of-daylight%E2%84%A2-and-the-oracle-8i%E2%84%A2-the-illuminati-agenda-for-the-coming-new-order





Stargate A I genocide Oracle software to engineer pandemics mRNA Global Genedrive Genocide 2025-01-26 16-50

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Stargate-A-I-genocide-Oracle-software-to-engineer-pandemics-mRNA-Global-Genedrive-Genocide-2025-01-26-16-50-54:e

Stargate Oracle software to engineer pandemics & House passes bill targeting ICC over Netanyahu warrant 2025-02-10 19-08-24

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Stargate-Oracle-software-to-engineer-pandemics---House-passes-bill-targeting-ICC-over-Netanyahu-warrant-2025-02-10-19-08-24:2





Doctors for Covid ethics Professor Arne Burckhardt explains why the mRNA platform and LNP's are too toxic to inject into humans in the book "mRNA vaccine toxicity" downloadable for free right here:

https://d4ce.org/

https://doctors4covidethics.org/





