BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oracle software to engineer pandemics ⚠ Daylight Daycart Promis Oracle 8i 2025-02-14 15-19
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
235 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 7 months ago

Prevent Global Genedrive Genocide! LNP's are way too toxic to inject into humans and animals! (Liquid Nano Particles)

Dr A True Ott: The PROMIS™ of DAYLIGHT™ and the ORACLE 8i™ – The ILLUMINATI AGENDA for the Coming NEW ORDER

https://web.archive.org/web/20090814133809/http://labvirus.wordpress.com/2009/08/10/dr-a-true-ott-the-promis%E2%84%A2-of-daylight%E2%84%A2-and-the-oracle-8i%E2%84%A2-the-illuminati-agenda-for-the-coming-new-order


Check my previous video's about this topic:

Stargate A I genocide Oracle software to engineer pandemics mRNA Global Genedrive Genocide 2025-01-26 16-50

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Stargate-A-I-genocide-Oracle-software-to-engineer-pandemics-mRNA-Global-Genedrive-Genocide-2025-01-26-16-50-54:e

Stargate Oracle software to engineer pandemics & House passes bill targeting ICC over Netanyahu warrant 2025-02-10 19-08-24

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Stargate-Oracle-software-to-engineer-pandemics---House-passes-bill-targeting-ICC-over-Netanyahu-warrant-2025-02-10-19-08-24:2


Doctors for Covid ethics Professor Arne Burckhardt explains why the mRNA platform and LNP's are too toxic to inject into humans in the book "mRNA vaccine toxicity" downloadable for free right here:

https://d4ce.org/

https://doctors4covidethics.org/


Please contribute some crypto to help prevent the genocidal tyrants from annihilating us all:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety

Keywords
cancertrumpaiartificial intelligencegenocidenew world orderdepopulationmachinedoctorelon muskpopulation reductionsoftwareoracledeep learningstargatedaylightengineerpandemicsmrnalarry ellisonliquid nano particlesgenerativetrue ottmind augementation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy