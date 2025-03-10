BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IT TOOK HER TWO HOURS 🗺 TO FIGURE OUT BIBLICAL EARTH
6 months ago

BIBLICAL EARTH 🗺 not (((flat earth)))


(((Flat earth))) is the CIA PSYOP of the truth of our stationary plane[t]; what it does is frame the creation of this realm as having been performed without a container


IF we exist on a 'flat realm' without a container, then our waters are flowing off...WHERE, EXACTLY❓


Does there exist any evidence of this?


NO ✅


WATER MAINTAINS ITS OWN LEVEL


If there were another place that this water could exist, there it would go


FLAT OUT TRUTH - "It Took Me Two Hours To Figure Out That The Earth is Flat!" 👇


Source: https://x.com/TheFlatEartherr/status/1898764649807454445


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9muen4 [thanks to https://www.kialo.com/in-the-bible-earth-is-described-as-having-four-corners-something-a-circular-platform-cannot-possess-37217.39 🖲]

