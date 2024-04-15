Judge Merchan Threatens President Trump with Arrest if Not in Court Every Single Day of Trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANTI-TRUMP Judge Merchan (NY) Threatens President Trump with Arrest if Not in Court Every Single Day of Trial | RealAmericasVoice
ALSO BREAKING:
Manhattan DA’s Office Asks Court to Impose $1,000 Sanctions For Each of Trump’s Social Media Posts for ‘Violating Gag Order’ – Threatens Jail Time
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/breaking-manhattan-das-office-asks-court-impose-1000/