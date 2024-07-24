Taking Control Of Your Health Naturally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leading nutritionist, author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Dr. Ed Group, who is a chiropractor (DC), a naturopathic practitioner (NP), and the founder of Global Healing. Global Healing is a family-owned brand of natural, organic supplements, vitamins, and detox programs made with pure ingredients. Dr. Group dedicates his life to helping others avoid pain by learning how to treat the root cause of disease. Dr. Group's website: https://globalhealing.com & Healing For The Ages.com