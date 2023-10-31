Even though they are young, the 3 dogs still understand that their mother is crying for them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Oct 30, 2023
It was been raining for the past week, looking at the heavy rain I thought about street dogs
And then my phone rang, a volunteer announced an emergency
Venice and three 2-week-old puppies were abandoned on the high school campus with wet bodies
It had just stopped raining for a while when I went there, the scene before my eyes broke my heart
Three puppies inside a carton, Venice was standing outside licking them
I thought for sure that they were there by human hands
Such cute children, but who would let them endure the bone-chilling cold rain
Was human love on this earth slowly cooling down?
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
