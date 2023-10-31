Even though they are young, the 3 dogs still understand that their mother is crying for them

Pitiful Animal





Oct 30, 2023





It was been raining for the past week, looking at the heavy rain I thought about street dogs

And then my phone rang, a volunteer announced an emergency

Venice and three 2-week-old puppies were abandoned on the high school campus with wet bodies

It had just stopped raining for a while when I went there, the scene before my eyes broke my heart

Three puppies inside a carton, Venice was standing outside licking them

I thought for sure that they were there by human hands

Such cute children, but who would let them endure the bone-chilling cold rain

Was human love on this earth slowly cooling down?

