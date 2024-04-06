BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Congresswoman destroyed by VAXX poison induced BLOOD CLOTS
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
399 views • 04/06/2024

Lauren Boebert. "An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors..." Anything but the poison injections.

###

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1775711224040210475

https://www.foxnewsDOTcom/opinion/covid-vaccine-mandates-freedom-decision-rep-lauren-boebert.amp

"As a congresswoman, I have never publicly advocated for or against taking the vaccine. I’ve never revealed my private health information, although I’ve made it clear that in the past my husband and I have made the choice to be vaccinated and to vaccinate our children. Why take that public position?"

###

Notorious Thugs (2014 Remaster) - The Notorious B.I.G.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=qDaG-yyuRpM

###

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

congresswomanblood clotslauren boebert
