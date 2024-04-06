Congresswoman destroyed by VAXX poison induced BLOOD CLOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lauren Boebert. "An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors..." Anything but the poison injections.
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1775711224040210475
https://www.foxnewsDOTcom/opinion/covid-vaccine-mandates-freedom-decision-rep-lauren-boebert.amp
"As a congresswoman, I have never publicly advocated for or against taking the vaccine. I’ve never revealed my private health information, although I’ve made it clear that in the past my husband and I have made the choice to be vaccinated and to vaccinate our children. Why take that public position?"
