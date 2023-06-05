© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For most organizations, customer data provides insights about their consumers and the market they serve. It includes the personal, behavioral, and demographic information of the clients. These are all vital in understanding their audiences and ensuring that their products, services, and campaigns resonate with their audiences.
Source Article: https://www.cliently.com/blog/how-to-protect-customer-data-a-cybersecurity-guide