Activist vessel 'Madleen', 'Gaza Freedom Flotilla' reaches Egyptian coast
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
63 views • 3 months ago

Activist vessel 'Madleen' reaches Egyptian coast

Greta Thunberg continues aboard toward occupied Gaza.

Netanyahu's defense chief says Greta’s 'HATE flotilla' WILL be stopped

Vows to take 'whatever measures' needed.

Israel to ‘take CONTROL’ of Greta Thunberg’s ‘Freedom Flotilla’ — Kan news

‘We’ll bring them into custody and then KICK them back’

Her ship will be near Gaza’s coast TONIGHT

Katz vs. Greta: Israel vows to STOP activist boat

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has drawn his line in the sand—or rather, in the Mediterranean—vowing that the IDF won’t let Greta Thunberg’s little sailboat Madeline play humanitarian hero off Gaza’s coast.

“Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade,” he menaced on his social media account, describing the infamous eco-activist as “anti-Semitic Greta.” 

Meanwhile, Thunberg & Co. insist they’re just on a peaceful aid mission.

