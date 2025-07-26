Martus for Truth: In My Distress

Sometimes—in your struggles—things happen—things that do not match the character of those involved. Still, even in such cases, you should not dismiss it and let it go—rather, you confront, in an effort to turn them back to the Lord.



As I stated during the show, what occurred does not square with the usual character of those involved. I also stated that it does not square with the character of God, so I am CERTAINLY not going to level an accusation at Him.



As the beginning of Psalm 120 states, “In my distress I called to the Lord”, and I am most assured that He will answer.



#InDistress, #CallToTheLord, #DeliverMeOLord