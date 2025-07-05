💪🏼 Big Beautiful Bill Signing Ceremony 💰

The long awaited for the beginning of great changes.

The "Big Beautiful Bill" has all the keys to begin implementing Nesara Gesara.

Watch as things start to happen more in the open.

It's time for the Truthers, Anons and Patriots to watch things unfold exactly as planned and just like we all know it would.





The truth will set you free.

Open minds are necessary.

The willingness to challenge ones own beliefs will help for starters.





Dietrich Bonhoeffer called people unwilling to question their beliefs stupid.

He was not wrong.

The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.

"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





