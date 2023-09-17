Michio Kaku On CBS: Can We Control The Weather With Trillion-Watt Lasers?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from CBS News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm1_TfTgUag&ab_channel=CBSNews
25 Sept 2013
This aired 9 years ago on CBS.
“Scientists and researchers may one day be able to manipulate rain and lightning using lasers. "CBS This Morning" contributor Michio Kaku, a physics professor at City College of New York, talks to Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell about the potential future of weather.”