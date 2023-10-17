The OBSCENE OPULENCE & ARROGANCE of the ROTHSCHILDS.

As an example of the face they put on to the world, here is a video from their own youtube channel, with 27K followers, touting their fortune to the rest of us peons.





The channel is called Waddesdon Manor, and will blow your mind with how obscenely and unfathomably wealthy they are.





I don't think anyone truly has any idea how rich this family is. Trillionaires for sure, perhaps even quadrillionaires at this point with all assets evaluated together, including the hidden shadow central banking wealth if we ever had the means to audit all of it globally.





Even if we did audit these central banks and found that they have taken trillions of wealth away from various countries and it's people, what could we possibly do about it? It's unimaginable power. The power to create or destroy entire nations.





