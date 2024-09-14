© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal adds a second Cybertruck to his car collection.
The Cybertruck featured a widebody kit on 26-inch rims.
Shaq says he purchased a second Cybertruck because he didn't want to ship out his first one from Atlanta.
"I'm missing my Cybertruck but I don't want to ship it from Vegas to Atlanta. So I'm just going to go ahead and buy another one, so I'mma need another one," he said as he ordered a second truck.