The one thing that Israel don't want exposed the worldwide targeting program
GANG STALKING AUSTRALIA
GANG STALKING AUSTRALIA
488 followers
117 views • 11 months ago

Visit my channels

--

for 1080p videos https://rumble.com/user/Global_communist_takeover1

https://ugetube.com/@GLOBAL%20COMMUNIST%20TAKEOVER

https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8?view=content

https://twitter.com/vinesa1982

https://www.minds.com/aqswdefrgt1/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nfj8fzASS8yT/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/37Nmvte1KWTE/

https://t.me/FALSEFLAGS123

---

Stalker letting the target know that he's the biggest target end hoaxes false flags psy-ops https://www.bitchute.com/video/JMTvS5R33Yj7/

Proof stalkers Car mufflers Are modified to Noise campaign Just by pressing a button When driving past the target's house A large percentage of the population are working for the state wakeup https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8/Avs-20249-1:c

A must watch police making it obvious letting the target know he's on a government watch list https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWNthb4kAX0V/

An Interview With Dave Mcgowan About The Boston Bombing Hoax - Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/3HCg8kPTp3fQ/

Keywords
communismaustraliagangstalkingtargeted individualsgang stalkingorganized stalkingstasizersetzunganthony nescithe program
