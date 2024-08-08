Video 17 | As terapias genéticas de Covid-19 são a Marca da Besta | The Covid-19 gene therapies are the Mark of Beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
C = Certificate > (Certificado)
O = of > (de)
V = Vaccination > (Vacinação)
ID = Identification > (Identificação)
1 = 1st letter of alphabet | 1st letra do alfabeto > ( A = Artificial)
9 = 9th letter of alphabet | 9th letra do alfabeto > ( I = Intelligence | Inteligência)
Identificação do Certificado de Vacinação de Inteligência Artificial
Identification of Certificate of Vaccination of Artificial Intelligence
> Temos ainda... | Still We've... <
Luciferase | Luciferase - Endereço MAC | MAC Address
Pontos quânticos | Quantum dots - Hidrogel | Hydrogel
Hidra Vulgaris | Hydra Vulgaris - Grafeno | Graphene
Nanorobôs | Nanorobots - Luz brilhante | Bright light
*** Essa é a Marca da Besta | That's the Mark of Beast ***