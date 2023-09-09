US Congress & Pentagon fight over UFO Disclosure, Fleet of Mexico UFOs & ET Revelations on Maui Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
Sep 2, 2023
Topics covered in the Week in Review - Exopolitics Today Sept 2, 2023:
· Congress and Pentagon power struggle over UFO Disclosure,
· UFO fleet emerges from Mexico Volcano,
· Alien entities being seen in Peru,
· Interview with First Whistleblower on reverse engineering spacecraft,
· John Lear revelations,
· Elena Danaan on Prince Ea’s Lahaina Revelations & Assassination Attempts,
· UAP threat perceptions continue to dominate mainstream news,
· Interview with LA Marzulli,
· Pushback on David Grusch testimony,
· Official UAP website created with intervention by Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks.
