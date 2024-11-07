♻️ Unmasking Plastic Recycling Realities 🌍✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
😒 For over 40 years, we’ve believed that plastic was a “miracle material” 🎉.
😲 But did you know most of it isn’t recycled?
🧑🧔 Join us with Vito Buonsante – environmental lawyer and Technical & Policy Advisor for IPEN – as he reveals the hidden truths behind plastic.🕵️♀️
🎶 tinyurl.com/5n949ca2
🤯 Instead, vast amounts of plastic waste are shipped overseas, ending up in countries unequipped to handle it 🌊🌏.
👀🕵️♀️ Yes, some plastic gets recycled – but only a small fraction
😞. The rest? It’s polluting communities worldwide, impacting health and ecosystems 🛑.
🤔🙏 It’s time to re-think our relationship with plastic and demand better recycling solutions 🌿💡
🎞 Let’s explore more about the Dr. Vito work by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆