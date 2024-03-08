BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump Clears Path to Rematch Biden in the General Election | Vaccine Hesitancy Increases Due to Results of mRNA Adverse Events with Covid Vaccines | The CCP Declares Goal for Military Growth
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
03/08/2024

Follow BBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting


On Rumble: BFBroadcasting


Sources:

https://townhall.com/columnists/jeffcrouere/2024/03/04/gop-leaders-listen-to-your-base-n2636020

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/covid-19-shot-hesitancy-driven-by-knowledge-of-adverse-events-5599981

https://afn.net/national-security/2024/03/01/beijing-s-global-business-enterprises-just-a-front-for-military-buildup/

https://www.eurasiantimes.com/chinas-naval-base-in-us-front-yard-beijing-bats/

https://redstate.com/beckynoble/2024/03/06/after-trumps-super-tuesday-victories-here-is-the-lefts-latest-campaign-strategy-n2171008

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/2900755/biden-secretly-dumped-320000-inadmissible-illegal-immigrants-us-cities/

https://www.americaoutloud.news/a-call-for-immediate-moratorium-on-the-use-of-covid-19-vaccines-in-pregnant-women/

Keywords
state of the unionbidenpregnancyfetuschinese economydeplorableslegacy mediaccpsotunikki haleyhoneypotcovid-19super tuesdayvaidsfani willisrepublican primariesvaccine hesistancy
