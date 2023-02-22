Follow Up To Grammar Destroys Jonathan Kleck's Genesis Fallen Angels Theory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Genesis 1 is specifically addressed in this video as this is everything
that Jonathan Kleck bases his false doctrine on that we are fallen
angels. We are not. It is decisively proven in this video, again
through the use of Hebrew Grammar that Jonathan Kleck is lying about the
translation of Elohim in Genesis in the Old Testament.