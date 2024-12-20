Bombshell Revelation About Trump's Tariffs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I discuss the three existing methods by which the international system extorts money from the developed world to fund the depopulation and decarbonization programs of the developing world and make the bombshell revelation that Trump's tariffs are intended for the same reason. This is also my message on the 110th day of hunger.