Tactical PE 16 Year Old Warrior Stops Kidnapping & Can You Kill 7 Perps With A Pencil?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
216 views • 09/02/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by:

One Shot Fight Enders!
DISCOVER HOW TO STOP ANY ATTACK WITH ONE SHOT AND AVOID SPENDING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON INEFFECTIVE MARTIAL ARTS CLASSES…
Learn more @  https://tinyurl.com/OneShotFightEnders0923

On today's show we take a look at what one brave young warrior did to potentially save the lives of a young mother and her children. Then Damian Ross answers what I like to call a "John Wick" question: Can you kill a perp with a pencil? Get you #2's out and let's find out. Enjoy!

Video credits:

16-Year-Old Wrestling Champ Stops Attempted Kidnapping | Crimes Gone Viral | ID
Investigation Discovery
@investigationdiscovery
On Apple TV - https://apple.co/47VrXAf
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3PmaPLJ
https://www.youtube.com/@investigationdiscovery

Can You Kill with a Pencil?
Damian Ross - The Self Defense Company
@DamianRossSelfdefense
https://tinyurl.com/OneShotFightEnders0923

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
gunstaserself defensepolice911kniveshelpfighthome invasiontactical flashlight
