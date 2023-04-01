Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, April 1, 2023, # 399 ( Dane Wigington )

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







First published at 22:18 UTC on April 1st, 2023.





Geoengineering Watch





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-april-1-2023-399/

Record snow, record rain, record hail and record tornadoes, geoengineered spring is here. Climate chaos is hammering populations and decimating food production. Scripted political theater continues to distract and divide populations even as near term planetary omnicide looms on the horizon. The equation we face is unimaginably non-linear, the remainder of 2023 will likely bring converging catastrophes that few are yet willing to imagine.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington

