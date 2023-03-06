© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC@CPAC 】3/4/2023：Business owner Leonardo Brito said the CCP lent Venezuela a large loan in exchange for a roughly 70-year supply of free oil. The CCP is the real threat, and people should all support the NFSC in taking down the CCP
#Venezuela #takedownCCP #NFSC
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023：企业主莱昂纳多∙布里托：中共以巨额贷款迫使委内瑞拉提供70年的免费石油，中共是真正的威胁，我们都应该支持新中国联邦灭共！
#委内瑞拉 #消灭中共 #新中国联邦