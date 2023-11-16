The Surveillance War With China - Former CIA Caseworker Brian Fairchild Joins Gareth Icke Tonight



David Icke





On the show this week.. We have an American theme.

Former CIA caseworker Brian Fairchild is on the show to talk about the surveillance war between the US and China, and how tensions in the middle east could affect the wider world.

Jacob Chansley, dubbed the Q Anon shaman joins us to talk about January 6th, his time in prison, and his campaign to become a member of congress.

