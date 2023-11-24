Convincing Joe Biden to stand aside will be ‘so hard’ for Democrats

The Australian’s Washington Correspondent Adam Creighton says it is going to be “so hard” for the Democrats to convince President Joe Biden to stand aside. Joe Biden’s 81st birthday has sparked fresh concerns about his fitness for a second term in the White House. “He’s just not performing very well, he's sometimes not coherent, he has clearly aged not well,” Mr Creighton said. “It’s quite marked in the last three years ... and I think all Americans see that.” Mr Creighton sat down with Sky News host James Morrow to discuss Joe Biden’s declining poll numbers as well as questions over his age and health.







