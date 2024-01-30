Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 29, 2024

Episode 2204 - Will there be a civil war over Texas? The Pope is so awful. Biden refuses to stop border invasion unless Ukraine and Israel are given more money. What does the WEF really seek? 371000 illegals entered the country last month. Plus much more!
