Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2–9 September 2023)

▫️From 2 Sept to 9 Sept, the AF of the RU FED carried out 6 group strikes w/ high-precision long-range sea- & air-based armament & UAV against UKR radio-tech recon facilities, port infrastructure, the production of unmanned boats, ammo & Western weapons, fuel depots, as well as training bases for AFU sabotage groups & terrorists from the so-called 'RU Volunteer Corps'.

▫️In addition, as a result of aviation strikes, the work of strategic radio-technical reconnaissance syst, as well as the logistical support of AFU troop groups operating in the Kherson & Zaporozhye was disrupted.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, AFU units unsuccessful attempts to break through the defences of RU troops close to Rabotino & Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️The enemy 39 times threw assault units of 46th aeromobile, 47th mechanised, 82nd air assault brig, as well as the 15th Brig of UKR National Guard into battle to break through RU positions.

▫️To support the offensive actions of the AFU units in this direction, the UKR AF have deployed a group of up to 360 artillery pieces, of which more than 160 are Western-manuf pieces of 155mm calibre.

▫️All enemy attacks were repelled by the self-sacrificing actions of RU servicemen.

▫️During the fierce fighting in this area, more than 845 UKR servicemen, 27 tanks & armoured fighting vehic, including 1 UK-made Challenger tank & 25 vehic were eliminated. In the course of the counter-battery fight, 63 enemy field artillery guns were eliminated.

▫️The 82nd Air Assault Brig of the AFU alone has lost up to 500 men killed & wounded over the past week.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, units of the RU forces repelled 4 enemy attacks w/ concerted action during the week, continuing to inflict a comprehensive fire attack on AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas.

▫️Over the past period, the total losses of the enemy in this direction were over 1,230 Ukrainian soldiers, 24 armoured fighting vehicles, 37 motor vehicles, as well as 17 field artillery guns.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the competent actions of units of the Yug Group of Forces repelled 56 attacks by Ukrainian troops, as a result of which more than 2,100 servicemen, 23 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 45 vehicles and 30 field artillery pieces were eliminated.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, Russian units of the Zapad GOF continued to improve the tactical situation in their areas of responsibility by conducting active OPs.

▫️During the week, 22 attacks were repelled in this direction, during which the enemy losses were up to 425 UKR men, 8 armoured fighting vehic, 18 cars & pickup trucks, as well as 15 artillery pieces.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, 12 enemy attacks were successfully repelled as a result of the actions of the Tsentr GOF' units, aviation strikes, artillery fire & heavy flamethrower syst.



▫️The losses of the AFU units were more than 450 men, 13 armoured fighting vehic, 15 motor vehic & 7 guns.

▫️In Kherson direction, the main efforts were concentrated on the fire defeat of AFU manpower, as well as on preventing landings on islands in the Dnieper River bed & counter-battery warfare.

▫️During the fulfilment of combat missions, an attempt to land troops in the area of Tendrovskaya Spit Island was prevented.

▫️In addition, 5 UKR sabotage & recon groups were destroyed.

▫️Up to 355 UKR AFU servicemen, 1 tank, 32 vehic & 12 field artillery guns were eliminated in this direction.

▫️Ships of the Black Sea Fleet during combat duty in the S part of the Kerch Strait have detected & destroyed 3 UKR unmanned semi-submers boats attempting to attack the Crimean bridge.

▫️In addition, 4 high-speed boats w/ landing groups of the AFU special OP forces, totaling up to 50 UKR men, were eliminated by Naval Aviation aircraft in the waters of the Black Sea west of the Crimean peninsula.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation of the RU Aerospace Forces, and AD syst shot down 1 MiG-29 aircraft & 1 Mi-8 helicopter of UKR Air Force during the week, as well as destroyed launchers of the S-300ps anti-aircraft missile syst near the village of Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️RU AD & electronic warfare syst destroyed & suppressed 247 UKR UAV, including 23 in the West regions of the RU FED during the week.

▫️In addition, 49 HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 3 JDAM guided aerial bombs & 1 HARM anti-radiation misl were intercepted.

📊In total, 467 airplanes, 248 helicopters, 6,540 UAV, 436 air DEF missile syst, 11,742 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,149 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,306 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,840 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.