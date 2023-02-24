BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BILL GATES’ LAB GROWN MEAT CAUSES CANCER IN HUMANS -- 'A GLORIFIED TUMOR'
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • 02/24/2023

Bill Gates’ lab-grown meat causes cancer in humans who consume it, according to a disturbing new study.Synthetic meat has been heavily promoted by Bill Gates and the globalist elites at the WEF as the solution to so-called climate change. However, this fake food has now been shown to cause cancer via the immortalized cell lines used to manufacture it.

Not content with poisoning your heart with mRNA vaccines while he sends grandma to a death panel for being useless, Gates wants you to sit down at the dinner table to his repulsive tasting synthetic meat, which just so happens to riddle you with incurable cancers.


https://rumble.com/v2aoot6-bill-gates-lab-grown-meat-causes-cancer-in-humans.html

See Also: https://dailyclout.io/lab-grown-meat-is-made-of-cancer-cells-would-you-like-it-rare-or-medium/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmospropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm liesblack goodna manipulationbunker fuelquarantineslockdownscurfewsagenda 2c-ovid hoaxgraphene oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy