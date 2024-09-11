Sidestepper-In-Chief

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
QueMala Ducks & Dodges Every Tough Question
* Everybody knows what Donald Trump stands for.
* No one knows what s/he stands for — even after the DNC, CNN interview and ABC debate.
* Team Trump took the liberty of creating a Kamala Harris policy web page which is helpful.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (11 September 2024)