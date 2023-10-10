Israel Launches Siege Of Gaza-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 9 2023

Right now, multiple events are triggering across the Middle East that will have profound implications around the world and especially here in at home in America. Israel has announced a 'complete siege' of Gaza and has readied an invasion that includes a massive amount of ground troops. In New York City yesterday, thousands of pro-Hamas demonstrators marched in support of the Palestinians, and called for jihad to take place all throughout the 5 boroughs. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, if the events of this past weekend were not enough to trigger your end times meter, what is coming this week most certainly will. By now, you know that the attack on Israel by Hamas was orchestrated and financed by Iran. So if Israel is going to exact vengeance on Hamas in Gaza, it stands to reason that they must needs do the same with Iran. We posted on our X channel yesterday how pro-Hamas rallies were held in dozens of cities around the world yesterday, a chilling harbinger of what's to come. Today we will show you just how close to WWIII we actually are, and why what's happening in the Middle East could set the entire world on fire.

