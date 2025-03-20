Zionist Forces Block Access to Ibrahimi Mosque

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces closed the Abu al-Rish checkpoint leading to the Ibrahimi Mosque, preventing Palestinian youth from praying there and closing off sections of the mosque to Palestinians.
Interview: Khader Shabaneh, Palestinian citizen.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 15/03/2025
