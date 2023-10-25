EPISODE 43: GEORGE FLOYD WASN’T MURDERED?

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Autopsy Report George Floyd’s time of death was recorded 5-25-2020 at 9:25pm and his autopsy was performed 5-26-2020 at 9:25am. I know this because I acquired the autopsy report on 6-3-2020, because in spite of the prevailing narrative, I didn’t believe that Mr. Floyd was murdered. I did however believe that the officers on scene, recognizing that Mr. Floyd was experiencing a medical episode, should have gotten him medical attention far sooner and as such were negligent in their duty to protect and serve. That is of course unless there were extenuating circumstances that may have hindered their priority to get EMS on the scene expediently; such as, I don’t know, an increasingly hostile crowd. The reason why this is relevant today is because the autopsy report that was completed on May 26th has been brought to the forefront because of a conversation between the Medical Examiner and a Hennepin County Prosecutor who is currently in litigation on unrelated accusations. “Why is this so important”, you may ask? It is important because the report that was completed in May, the report that I quite easily acquired in June, is also a report that states at the top of page two, and I quote, “NO LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES IDENTIFIED”. In addition to this, it also states, under Blood Drug and Novel Psychoactive Substances Screen, that he had a total of 7 substances present including 11 ng/mL of Fentanyl and 19 ng/mL of Methamphetamine. A medical examination that finds murder was not the cause of death would seem to me to be crucial evidence needed in a murder trial. If this report, dated May 26, 2020 is accurate, then how could anyone be convicted of murder? Why, after so many years, is evidence that I easily procured in June of 2020 now being thrust back into the public square as if it’s a new discovery? Maybe feeding the mob their pound of flesh was more important than the truth. Maybe social justice was more important than actual JUSTICE. Maybe inciting riots was more important to MSM than journalistic integrity as they released an edited video removing context in order to create an emotional frenzy. Maybe BLM was more important than all lives mattering. Maybe reelection became more important to Trump than protecting American citizens from local governments who were willfully refusing to do so. Maybe ideology became more important than reality itself. Either way the result was the same. Justice was lost and when justice is lost for one it becomes increasingly hard to find for us all.

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:ff510022-c478-4168-b343-aca182772d71





